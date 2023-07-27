Forgotten war personnel remembered in solemn service

The Armed Forces monument was quiet on the solemn anniversary of the Korean War

Shortly after sunrise on Thursday, the lament of a lone piper could be heard across the 150-acre National Memorial Arboretum, which marked the 70th anniversary since the signing of an armistice that brought an end to the Korean War.

The sombre melodies of Lance Sergeant Douglas Warren from F Company, The Scots Guards were a poignant tribute to the 1,100 Armed Forces personnel that were killed during the 3-year conflict.

Members of the Armed Forces stand in quiet contemplation during the service

It also signalled the start of a day of Remembrance that culminated with Remembering Korea – 70 years on, a special Royal British Legion commemorative event in London later in the day.

Armed Forces personnel laid wreaths at the British Korean Veterans Association Memorial Garden at the National Memorial Arboretum

Gathered at both the British Korean Veterans Association Memorial Garden, and the Armed Forces Memorial, representatives of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force laid wreaths in memory of the fallen and to honour the service and sacrifice of all Korean War veterans.

Despite its reputation as ‘the Forgotten War’, nearly 60,000 UK Armed Forces personnel served in Korea, alongside approximately 50,000 personnel from across the Commonwealth, and it remains the UK Armed Forces deadliest conflict since the Second World War.

The names of the 1,100 Armed Forces personnel killed during the conflict are inscribed on the gigantic Portland stone of the iconic Armed Forces Memorial at the heart of the Arboretum.

Philippa Rawlinson, Director of the National Memorial Arboretum and Director of Remembrance at RBL, said: "While the Korean War is now often referred to as ‘the Forgotten War’, the invaluable contributions made by all who served and 1,100 personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice will forever be remembered at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Lance Sergeant Douglas Warren pipes a lament atop the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum