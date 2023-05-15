Scottish whisky tipped to sell for £3000 at auction

Robert French

An array of esteemed whiskies, prestigious ports, vintage Champagne and rare cognac goes under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers at The Lichfield Auction Centre on Tuesday, May 23.

Catalogued across 94 separate lots ranging from individual bottles to cases of wine and miscellaneous collections, the selection starts that day’s Antiques & Home Sale at 9.30am.

First lot of the day is a special bottle of Scottish malt whisky, The Macallan 25 Years Old.

“Macallan is one of the most highly esteemed whisky brands of all time and one of the most sought after by collectors,” said Robert French, wine and whisky specialist at Richard Winterton Auctioneers. “This bottle, The Macallan anniversary malt distilled in 1958 and bottled in 1984, is a popular collectible and we expect it to fetch in the region of £3,000.”

The auction also features a single owner collection of more than two dozen rare bottlings of the renowned Islay single malt whisky Bruichladdich.

The Macallan

Another highlight from the same collection is a 1979 Islay single malt distilled at the famous ‘lost’ or ‘silent’ distillery of Port Ellen.

“We expect to receive a lot of interest for this bottle and hope it will meet or exceed its £300 to £400 valuation,” added Mr French.

There is also a bottle of the unusual the Loch Dhu – ‘The Black Whisky’.

“The whisky was matured in a double charred casks but the actual colouring was possibly achieved by the addition of large quantities of spirit caramel,” explained Mr French.“This whisky has divided critics and the public for years; some love its distinctive taste, some hate it. But as it is no longer produced, the whisky is a novelty collectible and should fetch £100 to £150.”

Two examples of fine wine on offer include a case of Chateau Batailley 1991 Grand Cru Classe Pauillac, estimated at £300 to £400.

“This wine is from the Medoc region of Bordeaux on the Left Bank of the Gironde Estuary which is home to some of the most prestigious wine producing estates in France, if not the world,” said Mr French.

A single bottle of the legendary Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1984 from the same region is expected to fetch £100 to £150.

Other wine in the sale includes bottles of Chateauneuf-du-Pape and Sauternes from Chateau D’Yquem.

Port going under the hammer includes a collection of Taylor’s 1977 vintage to be sold in lots of four, with four bottles expected to achieve £200 to £300, and a bottle of Warre’s port from the legendary 1963 vintage.

Eight bottles of vintage Hine Grand Champagne Cognac, six dated 1960 and two the 1961 vintage, will also be sold separately.

Champagne in the auction includes Bollinger and Taittinger and the sale also features blended whiskies, non-vintage ports, new world wines, miscellaneous spirits and even beers and ales.

The catalogue will be online a week before the auction via www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates and viewing in person takes place on Friday, from 10am-4pm.