Staffordshire County Council appoints new chief executive

Patrick Flaherty will step into the role. replacing John Henderson who has been in the post since May 2015.

Mr Flaherty, who was born and raised in Staffordshire, is currently chief executive at the London Borough of Harrow, and previously served as chief executive of Somerset County Council for almost a decade.

His appointment was confirmed at a meeting of full council on Thursday morning.

Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome Pat to Staffordshire County Council, and back to his home county. His excellent track record of local government experience and leadership is precisely what we need to deliver our ambitious plans for Staffordshire and our people.

“He will replace another outstanding leader in John Henderson, whose calm, confident leadership has helped steer the council through a hugely challenging period, while keeping a relentless focus on the people and places we serve.”

The recommendation to appoint Mr Flaherty was made by a cross-party committee of councillors following a recruitment process.

During a 30-year career in local government, including 16 years at councils in Staffordshire, he has held leadership roles in areas including regeneration, transport and health.

Mr Flaherty said: “I am delighted to be returning home to Staffordshire. The council’s vision for the county is an exciting one and I look forward to joining a team that is committed to providing great opportunities and vital support to the people of Staffordshire.

“John will be a hard act to follow but I promise to give my all to delivering the council’s priorities and providing outstanding services.”