New crematorium being built in South Staffordshire to open in the summer

Mercia Forest Crematorium being built

Mercia Forest Crematorium is being developed by Westerleigh Group, the UK’s largest independent owner and operator of crematoria and cemeteries, on Broad Lane, Essington.

Located within more than 10 acres of beautiful woodland grounds, bosses behind the plans say the new crematorium will be one of the most environmentally-friendly facilities of its kind in the country, serving the communities of Walsall, Wolverhampton and Cannock.

The bereaved looking for a full attended service will benefit from a light, airy and welcoming contemporary chapel, able to seat 112 people with significant standing room.

Large chapel windows will provide wide, pleasant views of the surrounding woodland landscape and an exit door will lead mourners to a sheltered floral tribute area.

A dedicated gallery for witnessing the coffin being carefully placed inside the cremator will be available to those who wish to observe this as part of their final farewell traditions.

People seeking a simpler send off for their loved one will be able to take advantage of direct, unattended services provided by the crematorium also.

To personalise services, Mercia Forest Crematorium will be able to offer an almost unlimited choice of music, while two high-resolution screens will allow services to be customised with a slideshow, photographs and suitable written words.

CGI impression of Mercia Forest Crematorium

Mercia Forest Crematorium will feature the latest, advanced filtration and abatement technology on its cremator, which aims to reduce pollution as well as a programme of protecting and creating new wildlife habitats, retaining trees and enhancing native planting.

To help reduce the crematorium’s dependency on external energy sources, solar photovoltaics are being installed, as well as crematory heat recovery systems and other measures which will make the site as kind to the climate as possible.

Kevin Davies, regional manager for Westerleigh Group, said: “We understand the difficult journeys the bereaved take in saying their final farewell, and that finding a way of remembering their loved one is a very personal process that is deeply emotional.

“We provide the highest levels of exceptional care to the bereaved, ensuring they get an opportunity to create a uniquely personal funeral service to commemorate the life of their loved one.

“We are extremely proud of the new crematorium we are creating for the communities in and around Essington and are looking forward to supporting local families with the Westerleigh exceptional standards of service and care when Mercia Forest Crematorium opens this June.”