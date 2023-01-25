Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Traffic delays after section of A38 closed due to multi-vehicle collision

By James VukmirovicStaffordshirePublished: Comments

Traffic heading through a busy road in Staffordshire was hit with massive delays after a multi-vehicle collision.

The A38 was closed on the southbound section between Walton-on-Trent and Burton-on-Trent. Photo: Google Street Maps
The A38 was closed on the southbound section between Walton-on-Trent and Burton-on-Trent. Photo: Google Street Maps

The 10-mile section between the A5121 for Burton Upon Trent and the B5016 for Walton On Trent was blocked on the A38 southbound and closed off for several hours after the collision, which happened around 8am on Wednesday.

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called in to arrange recovery of the vehicles, while there was around 5.5 miles of congestion on the approach to the A5121 exit.

A spokesman for National Highways West Midlands said: ""The A38 in Staffordshire is now blocked southbound between the A5121 for Burton Upon Trent and the B5016 for Walton On Trent due to a multi-vehicle collision.

"Staffordshire Police are arranging recovery.

"There's now 5.5 miles of congestion on approach."

Staffordshire Police have been approached for a comment.

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Transport
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News