Police officer charged with affray after off-duty incident

By James VukmirovicStaffordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A Staffordshire Police officer has been charged with affray after an incident alleged to have happened while he was off-duty.

PC Weston pleaded guilty to affray at North Staffordshire Justice Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme
PC Paul Weston was charged after the incident, which is alleged to have taken place on Friday, October 28.

The 29-year-old student officer, who is based in Cannock, was suspended from duty in August, due to an ongoing investigation by the force’s Professional Standards Department.

He pleaded guilty to the offence at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Saturday and has been remanded in custody.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A Staffordshire Police officer has been charged following an incident in Stafford.

"PC Paul Weston, aged 29, has been charged with affray.

"The offence is alleged to have taken place whilst PC Weston was off-duty on Friday 28 October 2022.

"The Cannock-based student officer was suspended from duty in August 2022, due to an ongoing investigation by the force’s Professional Standards Department.

"Weston pleaded guilty to the offence at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Saturday (12 November) and has been remanded in custody."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

