Police officer charged with affray after off-duty incident

PC Paul Weston was charged after the incident, which is alleged to have taken place on Friday, October 28.

The 29-year-old student officer, who is based in Cannock, was suspended from duty in August, due to an ongoing investigation by the force’s Professional Standards Department.

He pleaded guilty to the offence at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Saturday and has been remanded in custody.

