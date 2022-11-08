Notification Settings

Plans for revamp of Middle Entry in Tamworth

By Matthew Panter

Planning permission has been submitted for a main area of Tamworth town centre as part of redevelopment plans funded by the Future High Streets Fund.

Middle Entry, Tamworth. Picture: www.beverleysallisphotography.co.uk
Middle Entry, Tamworth. Picture: www.beverleysallisphotography.co.uk

The planning application for Middle Entry includes proposals for the removal of the glazed roof, demolition of projecting canopies and first floor gantries and remedial works including new brick facades, paving and drainage.

The demolition of number 9 Middle Entry and 18, 18a and 19 Market Street and 20, 20a and 21 George Street will also allow for the redevelopment to provide a new flexible, multi-use building.

Plans include the creation of a new covered, flexible retail space, the removal of the 'bridge link' and roof to open up the space to create a view from the Tamworth Town Hall through to St Editha's Square.

Planning application details can be found on the council website under application number 0414/2022

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

