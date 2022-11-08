Plans for revamp of Middle Entry in Tamworth

Middle Entry, Tamworth. Picture: www.beverleysallisphotography.co.uk

The planning application for Middle Entry includes proposals for the removal of the glazed roof, demolition of projecting canopies and first floor gantries and remedial works including new brick facades, paving and drainage.

The demolition of number 9 Middle Entry and 18, 18a and 19 Market Street and 20, 20a and 21 George Street will also allow for the redevelopment to provide a new flexible, multi-use building.

Plans include the creation of a new covered, flexible retail space, the removal of the 'bridge link' and roof to open up the space to create a view from the Tamworth Town Hall through to St Editha's Square.