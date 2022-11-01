150 jobs as JCB apprentice and graduate scheme opens

The JVB world logisitics centre in Staffordshire

The Staffordshire digger giant has begun inviting applications for its 2023 intake, with competition expected to be fierce after more than 2,000 people applied for places last year.

Opportunities for 2023 include graduate careers in design and development, future technologies, electrical and controls, software development and sales and marketing. There will also be degree apprenticeships in business and engineering alongside Level 3 apprenticeships in areas such as manufacturing engineering, purchasing, mechatronics and business-wide technician opportunities.

In addition, Level 2 assembly and welding apprenticeships will be offered for recruits from 16-years-old, while the company will be partnering with the JCB Academy to offer new T-Level qualifications.

Group HR director Max Jeffery said: “JCB is one of the world’s largest construction and agricultural machinery manufacturers and we offer huge scope to develop very rewarding careers. JCB has ambitious growth plans over the next five years and nurturing new talent will be a key to success.”

JCB has invested more than £8 million in developing its early careers programme, and since 2008 more than 1,300 people have joined the company through the scheme. Among them are Hannah Hurdley, who joined as a business degree apprentice aged 18 after her A levels. She completed a degree in Professional practice in management and, immediately after coming off scheme, secured a job as JCB government and defence contracts manager.