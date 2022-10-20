CANNOCK COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 17/10/22.Staff from Nepalese restaurant Darshan Nepal, Bridgtown, have won best restaurant at the National Curry Life Awards....

Team members at Darshan Nepal on Walsall Road, Cannock, are feeling humbled after winning an award in the 'Nepalese Restaurant of the Year' category.

The customer voted ceremony celebrates restaurants who go above and beyond in the field, awarding marks in presentation, flavours and originality.

Restaurant head chef and manager, Sanjog Gaire, said: "It's a great honour to us. We are all really excited, it's the first time we have won this award. We are really grateful to our customers for voting for us and all the staff."

The restaurant manager celebrated with his team in London's Grosvenor House, London, where the awards had taken place, he said: "The team were really excited, we all travelled to London for the awards and then we celebrated after."

Winners of the awards are recognised in CurryLife magazine, where they also get a plaque, shield and a chance to showcase a signature recipe.

The restaurant competed against 20 other curry houses in the category, with some going as far as Nottingham. The restaurant manager added: "There was a lot of criteria just to get nominated.

"It's a completely open voting system by customers, luckily we were the winners of this category. We were featured in the magazine, since winning we have been booked full."

The National Curry Life Awards is recognised as being one of the leading awards ceremonies for curry houses in the UK, featuring celebrities, influential guests and restaurants from all over Britain.