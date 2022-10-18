The safe space bus in Stafford

The Stafford Safe Space Bus will become a feature in the centre of the town and will be manned by Street Pastors who are available to help people that are upset or feeling vulnerable.

The vehicle is in Market Square and has been converted to provide room for people to have a space to be able to talk with the street pastors - who will help make sure they are able to get home safely.

Stafford Borough Council helped purchase the bus after securing funding from the Staffordshire Commissioners Office (SCO) to support initiatives aimed at tackling violence against women and girls.

The SCO was successful in a £300,000 bid from the government’s Safety of Women at Night Fund (SWaN) to support areas across the county.

Deputy leader and cabinet member for communities Councillor Jeremy Pert said: "Looking after our residents and keeping them safe is at the heart of everything that is driven forward by the council.

"Tragic events nationally brought to the forefront concerns about women and girls’ safety in public places and highlighted how they are disproportionately affected by sexual assaults and sexual and verbal harassment."

He added: "That is why our new Stafford Safe Space Bus, along with several other initiatives, seek to improve the safety of women in public spaces at night in the town.

"It is important that we demonstrate that making anyone feel insecure in any of our public spaces is simply unacceptable - and we value the help and support of partners across the public and voluntary sector in not just highlighting this issue but doing something tangible about it."

Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire and Rescue and Crime, Ben Adams said: "Reducing violence against women and girls – and the fear of violence – is a key priority for me as Commissioner. It forms an important part of our broader partnership preventative approach to reducing violence through the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Violence Reduction Alliance.

"The Safety of Women at Night Fund was a welcome addition to vital work already underway across the county with our partners. The funds have enabled us to invest in a range of practical initiatives, including the Stafford Safe Space Bus, that not only increase the safety of women and girls but also ensure they feel safer too when enjoying nights out in our popular towns and cities.”