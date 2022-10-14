Midlands Air Ambulance calls on people to learn how to help heart attack victims

The Midlands Air Ambulance

Last year, cardiac arrests made up 30 per cent of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity's missions while trauma-related incidents, including road traffic collisions, haemorrhages or penetrating injuries, accounted for 43 per cent of call-outs.

Less than one in ten people survive these cardiac arrests which is why performing CPR can more than double the chances of survival.

Ian Jones, clinical operations director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: "Cardiac arrests and trauma incidents consistently rank as the top types of mission we attend, and both may require immediate bystander support. The help of anyone close-by can make all the difference during those vital first few minutes before advanced critical care teams arrive to give the patient the best possible outcome and increase their chances of survival.

"The enhanced skills, advanced medicines and hospital-level equipment our highly-trained critical care paramedics and pre-hospital emergency medicine doctors bring to scene gives patients the best possible chance of survival and recovery. However, giving local people basic lifesaving skills so they know how to act immediately should the worst happen is invaluable and I hope businesses, schools and communities in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire are quick to take up our offer of free CPR and bleed training."

Former patient, Craig Woodhead knows all too well the difference advanced first-aid training can be in the chances of survival. On 6th September 2021, Craig, a forestry contractor, and his colleague were working on bracken control – an invasive weed – in a remote part of Cannock Chase in Staffordshire. Driving across the steep terrain, Craig's eight-wheel drive vehicle hit a patch of uneven ground, overturned, and rolled 90 degrees onto its right-hand side.

As the vehicle came to a stop, Craig realised his arm was trapped but despite the immense pain he was in, managed to wriggle free. Remarkably with the help of his workmate who witnessed the accident, Craig managed to free himself from the vehicle. 999 was then dialled. As the pair are both first-aid forestry trained, their skills kicked in instantly, with Craig's colleague dressing the wound before medics arrived.

Within minutes, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s critical care paramedics, Fay and Rob, provided advanced treatment before transferring him to Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital.

Craig said: "How I still have my eye and full use of my right arm is remarkable which I put down to the rapid treatment I received at the scene. I'd heard of Midlands Air Ambulance however having received treatment, I can honestly say it's an eye-opener in terms of what they do, and I'll be forever grateful for the care I received."