Borough council hands over £10k and common land management to parish

More than £170,000 was raised for open spaces through a planning application granted permission in Yarnfield – known as a Section 106 agreement. Councillors agreed to earmark £157,000 towards improvements at Westbridge Park in Stone, provided funds not needed for that project could be returned to Yarnfield and Cold Meece Parish.

The parish council is now working on a project to improve areas of Yarnfield for wildlife. It aims to transform part of the village green into a managed wildlife area, as well as creating a wildlife corridor with habitats to support native species through tree and flower planting and creation of a pond.

On Thursday members of Stafford Borough Council’s cabinet agreed to transfer £10,000 from the Westbridge Park contingency budget to the Yarnfield and Cold Meece project. Yarnfield and Cold Meece Parish Council have budgeted £25,000 towards the work.

Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge, the borough council’s cabinet member for leisure, said: “Yarnfield and Cold Meece had £172,000, which was from development site 106 money. After talking with the members of the parish and the councillors, they were happy for the majority of it to go into the contingency for Westbridge Park.

“They did however want £25,000 kept aside, which they had taken £15,000 straight off. When we looked back, I couldn’t find £10,000 so I am asking for that £10,000 to be pulled back out of the contingency so that Yarnfield and Cold Meece can get on with delivering their project, which is mainly for the wildlife area and a wildlife corridor.

“I think £10,000 coming back out of the contingency will do no harm whatsoever. But I am happy to take everyone’s advice.”

Councillor Mike Smith, cabinet member for resources, said: “It seems to me the £25,000 was promised to them in the first place. Usually 106 money is preferably spent within the particular area where it is generated.

“For them to allocate £200,000 -plus towards Westbridge Park would seem pretty fair. An error was made and this is the correct option to correct that error.”

Cabinet members also agreed to transfer responsibility for common land at the green to Yarnfield and Cold Meece Parish Council. And two other parish councils are set to take on the running of village play areas in Barlaston and Little Haywood.

Councillor Trowbridge said: “I’ve always thought that politics works better local. And this is parishes asking to take on the responsibility of looking after the play area in their area.

For these three parks we are looking at a 30-year lease, which means they can apply for funding. I want to say to the parishes that are wanting to take on play areas and green spaces thank you for caring so much about the areas you represent – and I would like to see more of this happen.”