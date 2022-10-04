Staffordshire farm being transformed into a gory hell for biggest ever Screamfest

Screamfest in Staffordshire starts on Friday

This year is the tenth anniversary of Screamfest at National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, and is now adults only due to the new live attractions.

Visitors can enjoy live music or go on gory speed dating, get chased through a giant maze and trapped in terrifying rooms designed to scare anyone who enters.

The first of 15 nights in October is on Friday and organisers expect to attract more than last year's 24,000 visitors.

Ivor Robinson, who owns the National Forest Adventure Farm with his brother Tom said: “Our supercharged festival nights offer something for everyone with live entertainment, extreme performances and unique scares.

“We are excited to be reuniting and updating some of our most popular scares in 2022."

He added: “For us it is so important that we provide the unexpected so be prepared to be shocked with blood, gore, zombies, and clowns. Just think of your worst nightmare with plenty of screams and laughter and the usual Screamfest flair.”

More than 100 live actors will be spread out across the five attractions with fire acts, extreme street performers and entertainers providing non-stop live entertainment on the stage.

One of the actors is Lichfield farmer Kaii Songhurst who has been scaring visitors for the last six years.

She said: “Every night is just full of screams and laughter. As an actor you see it all. Your job is to scare but it is all done in a controlled way which means that every person gets the very best experience.”

There will also be street entertainment, live acts, fairground rides, street food and a bar on site.

Tom Robinson said: “From the outset we have always worked hard to deliver the very best experience and it is why people come back year after year. The HSAA will help the growing number of scream parks, whether just starting out or fully established, to share knowledge and skills to enhance the industry and make sure that everyone visiting a Halloween fright night this October gets the very best experience."