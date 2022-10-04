Bird keepers urged to be cautious after avian flu found in yard in Staffordshire

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards team is working with the Animal and Plant Health Agency to respond to the incident in Audley.

A protection and surveillance zone have been set up around the premises and birdkeepers are being reminded to remain vigilant for signs of the virus.

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council said: “As we head towards the winter months and the migration of birds, good biosecurity is an essential defence against avian flu and is key to limiting its spread.

"Whether an outbreak occurs in pet birds, a backyard flock, or a commercial flock, the same disease control measures apply and the same impacts on bird keepers and trade in poultry occurs.

"It’s really important that people follow the rules, maintain good biosecurity and look out for signs of the disease.