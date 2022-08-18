Tamworth businessman tackles heights of Matterhorn to help charity

Jamie, Marta and Kyle

Kyle Raffo, who founded printing and branding firm Embello when he was just 17, scaled the intimidating heights of the Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps last week to help raise funds for a local charity.

After a physically demanding and technical expedition involving rope climbs, leaping through the air to catch ladders, at times hanging on for dear life and brief moments of self-doubt, Kyle was delighted when he finally reached the 4,478-metre summit.

“This was genuinely one of the hardest things I have ever done and I still have the bruises to show it,” said 28-year-old Kyle.

“We spent the first week of the expedition on training climbs in Italy, France and Switzerland, and even these were really technical - pulling yourself up mountains for hours in 32-degree heat was not easy.”

In fact, the extreme warm weather conditions meant the Matterhorn was ‘closed’ when Kyle first arrived in Switzerland due to melting ice causing dangerous rock falls on the mountain’s slopes. Luckily it reopened in time.

“Technically and physically, this really pushed the boundaries. There were points where you had to jump literally into the air to reach a rope ladder and other times when I was hanging off the side of the mountain, with only the rope saving me, because I couldn’t get a good hold,” Kyle said.

“There was definitely a point where I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do it, and I even said as much out loud before I had a word with myself and positivity resumed!”

He did reach the top though, both through sheer determination and with the help of his mountain guide, David Sanabria, and adventure blogger, Marta Misztal, who recently conquered Mount Everest.

Kyle joined fellow Tamworth businessmen Darren and Jamie Lake from Pure Cloud Solutions on the expedition to raise thousands of pounds for local charity, Help Us Help Others.

The charity was founded by Darren Lake back in 2016 to support people who struggle to get help elsewhere, which could include those with disabilities, life-limiting illnesses, medical conditions, equipment needs, or people who are facing social or financial crisis.

So far more than £10,000 has been raised through the Just Giving page for the Matterhorn challenge with all funds donated going directly to the charity.