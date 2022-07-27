Rugeley pensioner wins free postcode lottery

Maralyn Lee

Marilyn Lee, 72, checked Pick My Postcode every morning, for over five years, to see if she had won any of the draws.

She said: “I was really surprised to see my postcode on the stackpot draw. With my Bonus, I received £599.18 which was in my bank the following day.”

Pick My Postcode has given away a grand total of £1,542,128 to their lucky winning members.

The website includes six different draws, plus an additional £5 flash draw. In total there are 17 opportunities to win money for free on their website every single day.

Ms Lee won one of Pick My Postcode’s Stackpot Draws, which scored a £10 win.

Whilst the lottery draw she won was somewhat small, Ms Lee had accumulated a £589.18 Bonus on the website which was added to her lottery win.

She added: “I’m not sure what I will do with the winnings, but it will come in very handy.

“I was a little skeptical at first but this proves how genuine it is. So, thank you again, Pick My Postcode.”

The ‘Bonus’ on Pick My Postcode is an extra pot of money allocated to each individual member which they grow themselves by visiting the website daily, completing surveys and by doing offers.

The creator, Chris Holbrook, said: “I’m delighted that Marilyn has finally been rewarded for her five years of loyalty to our anti-gambling free lottery. It goes to show that loyalty pays off, and giving away money for nothing really is possible”

The website will never ask you for any bank details or personal information. Winning members are paid via PayPal using their email address.