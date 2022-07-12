Notification Settings

Care home residents have a blast at first open day in three years

By Nathan RoweStaffordshire

Care home residents had a blast at the first open day held at their home for more than three years.

Pictured is staff member: Lloyd Bailey with resident Olive, and youngsters: Cerys 9 and Casey Titley 12

The aim of the day was to provide entertainment for the current residents and to raise funds towards Chaseview Care Home in Burntwood.

It was opened by the chairman of Burntwood Town Council, Rob Birch and featured entertainment, refreshments, stalls, a raffle and a royal carriage complete with union flags.

Lauren Payne, care assistant at the home, said: "It went really well, the residents and visitors really enjoyed themselves.

"We had a singer in morning, ice cream out the back and magician in the afternoon.

"There was quite a few that come out, and people really enjoyed the singing.

"And the residents seemed to absolutely love it, it has been missed over lockdown and was really nice to be back.

Just outside the town of Burntwood, the home is situated four miles west of Lichfield in Staffordshire and is a purpose-built care home with 60 beds, offering nursing and residential dementia care.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the home can call 0333 999 8497.

Staffordshire
