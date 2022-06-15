Notification Settings

Work starts to restore historic Grade II listed bridge

By Lisa O'Brien

An eight-month project to restore a Staffordshire Grade II listed road bridge has started.

Chetwynd Bridge
Chetwynd Bridge

Chetwynd Bridge, near Alrewas, is 200-years-old and its ironwork structure has started to deteriorate.

A carefully planned restoration is now under way.

A structural assessment has found that an 18-tonne weight restriction will need to be placed on the bridge.

Staffordshire County Council is designing and plans to build a new bypass road bridge to remove traffic off Chetwynd Bridge.

This will become a pedestrian and cycleway bridge.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: “Chetwynd Bridge is listed and a historic asset to people in Staffordshire and neighbouring Derbyshire.

"It has been in need of repair for some time and we’re now starting a programme of works to ensure it is safe to use and in keeping with its historic status.

“We want to keep local communities informed as we carry out the works which includes what we can and cannot do in terms of bridge access.

“The bridge has now had an independent structural assessment check which has indicated the need for a weight restriction. This should however exempt emergency vehicles and essential services.

“We do of course understand this will place an inconvenience on local residents, but we cannot compromise safety.

“In the longer term, the county council is planning to remove all vehicular traffic from Chetwynd Bridge and put it onto the new bypass road bridge.

“This will transform Chetwynd Bridge into a cycle and pedestrian route and preserve it for future generations.”

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

