Campaign aims to raise awareness of autism in Staffordshire

Kate Harrold (Commissioning Officer at Staffordshire County Council), Councillor Jonathon Price, Luke Harrison, Staffordshire County Council work placement

The "Celebrating Differences" scheme has seen people in Stafford's Market Square experience the sensory difficulties many autistic people face.

It saw them given VR headsets, headphones and a video produced by The National Autistic Society to fully immerse themselves in the experience.

The scheme, from Staffordshire County Council, was also been rolled out in Uttoxeter and Newcastle-under-Lyme town centres on Tuesday afternoon.

Councillor Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care, said: "It’s important that our local communities are as inclusive as possible so we can all lead happy and healthier lives.

"Through our new Celebrating Differences campaign, we hope to give people a glimpse into the world of autism and help them think about how they can support people locally. Using virtual reality is a really effective way of doing this. The campaign also aims to increase confidence for people with autism or learning disabilities by helping other organisations make positive changes.

"It has been developed by consulting people with lived experience who chose the logo colours and name. There are an estimated 3,200 adults in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent with a learning disability. With national figures predicting that this number will continue to increase, we need to be ready to give young people the confidence they need to go out and access their communities.”

The campaign is also encouraging local businesses to be more autism friendly and inclusive and to make small changes to do so. Any business that is recognised as making a difference will receive a window sticker, certificate and poster.

Some organisations that are making a difference and supporting the campaign include Staffordshire Football Association, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Staffordshire Police, Staffordshire Libraries, Enabling Technology Limited and Ambassador Theatre Group.