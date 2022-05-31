Staffs fire service warn about dangers of not lighting jubilee beacons correctly

Beacons will be lit across the UK for jubilee celebrations

The tradition of beacon-lighting, which dates back to 1897, is aimed at providing everyone in the UK, the Commonwealth and overseas territories with the opportunity to come together to celebrate this historic milestone and reflect on The Queen’s seven decades of service.

The relevant local authority is informed of these licensed events prior to them taking place with appropriate safety measures implemented to make sure the beacons are not mistaken for uncontrolled fires.

Staffordshire deputy chief fire officer, said: "If you are planning to light a beacon, it is vital that you inform us as soon as possible.

"Our firefighters must be aware of where these burns are taking place to ensure resources are not dispatched to the wrong places, which may endanger those in an emergency.

"Whilst we encourage our communities to take part in the celebrations, we must ensure the appropriate measures are in place to mitigate any risks of fires, including those which may result from BBQ’s or firework displays across the celebratory period."

He added: "Events must be covered by public liability insurance and alcohol licenses must be held if you are wanting to sell drinks within your event. Those who do choose to consume alcohol must not be permitted any involvement in fires of any kind – including firework displays and BBQs which may be held privately.

"The beacon should not be used in proximity of foliage or furniture, such as garden fences and shrubbery, and should be housed in a sturdy frame. Do not burn plastics or metals and never ignite your fires with flammables, such as petrol.