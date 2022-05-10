Parking fines misery for hikers on The Roaches

The Roaches

Hikers have reported having visits to the Peak District ruined, returning to their cars after walking in the hills only to be shocked to find yellow parking notices on their windscreens, despite parking in what appears to be a legitimate parking area.

Tens of thousands of pounds are likely to have been generated for Staffordshire County Council due to the confusion, it is claimed.

The problem has been ongoing for at least nine months, with Staffordshire County Council and David Williams, Conservative Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport for South Staffordshire-Penkridge, informed of the issue in 2021.

The Roaches is a rocky ridge above Leek and Tittesworth Reservoir, popular with walkers.

The area in question is a cleared section of roadside, close to Roaches Tea Rooms on the Roach Road, which appears to be a parking bay. A blue “P” for parking sign gives the impression this roadside area is intended for cars to park in, as does the fact a cleared area is large enough to five vehicles or more.

Bright yellow ‘Restricted Parking’ signs have been placed on embankments and grass verges up and down Roach Road to ensure motorists know not to park in certain roadside areas. But no sign has been put in place at the troublesome location, leading many motorists to believe they are parking in a legitimate spot. The cleared roadside area also looks like the type of places used for parking cars right across the Peak District.

But motorists are getting caught out, parking in what appears to be a legal parking zone and paying the price (£70 fine reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days).

A randomly timed visit to Roach Road last weekend found five vehicles had parking fines on their windscreens at this location, which would generate £300 in parking fines in one go. Upset walkers argued they had “no idea” parking wasn’t allowed at this spot.

Some said installing a ‘Restricted Parking’ sign would be a quick, easy solution. But they claim the lack of action to fix the problem suggests Staffordshire County Council are content to allow the situation to continue, pocketing the money generated, while tourists, unaware they’re doing anything wrong, suffer the consequences.

With parking tickets given out at various times throughout the day, the fines are likely to amount to thousands of pounds of revenue every month for Staffordshire County Council, it is claimed.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: “Over the last few years we have seen an increase in the number of visitors to our country parks and green spaces. This means that parking spaces get snapped up really quickly with some people then choosing to park inappropriately causing damage to this fragile environment.

“It’s really important that people only park in the official spaces which helps protect wildlife and the countryside. It is also vital that emergency vehicles can gain access to these locations at all times and are not obstructed by inconsiderately parked vehicles.

“The road is a restricted parking area With entrance signs advising of this plus there are clearly marked and signed designated bays.