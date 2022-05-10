Apprentice celebrates success at special ceremony

Abbie Hulme is pictured with Ian Davies, left, who is the Master of the Court of the 'Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers' and Vincent Keaveny, right, who is the Lord Mayor of the City of London.

Abbie Hulme, who works at Specsavers on Market Street, achieved a distinction and was invited to the annual presentation ceremony of the Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers which took place in London.

Ms Hulme said: "I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my apprenticeship.

"I had lots of support from the team in store and I’ve been able to build a strong foundation for my career.

"I’ve learnt so much, from manufacturing our lenses to design and development and can’t wait to put my new skills to work in the lab.

"I’d like to thank everyone in store for all of their continuous support throughout my apprenticeship."

The Master Certificate Scheme celebrates excellence and encourages career progression because it recognises the very highest level of skill and experience across three levels; Apprentice, Journeyman and Master Certificate Awards.

The scheme is a partnership between the participating Livery Companies and City and Guilds and is organised by the Construction Liveries Group.