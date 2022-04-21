Office space plans approved for storage building

South Staffordshire Council HQ

The building east of Red Lane, Gospel End, was granted permission by South Staffordshire Council in 2018 and was intended to store plant, equipment and building materials. Conditions of the 2018 planning consent included demolition of existing buildings on the site and native hedge or tree planting along the boundary.

But objectors to the latest plans have said conditions have not been met. They are also concerned about noise and light pollution from the site.

On Tuesday South Staffordshire Council’s planning committee considered an application to add an internal mezzanine floor and fire escape to the building, as well as windows to existing cladded elevations to provide natural light.

David Baugh, who spoke against the latest application, said: “This land has been dealt a poor hand in life. It’s a Green Belt amenity and operated for over 50 years as stables and horse yards.

“It’s never been a builders’ yard until it was granted builders’ yard use. Unfortunately the stables were designated as a builders’ yard. Subsequent to that the eight metre high building surrounded by a concrete wall was erected.

“Since then the occupiers and the applicant have repeatedly had failures to comply with conditions relating to that application and inserted sky lights into the building which were not in the original planning consent. I understand the council is recommending the 32 large sky lights in the barn to be kept retrospectively and we ask them to reconsider.

“On behalf of the 38 objectors all we ask now, following our hard work with the planning department, to get the screening originally planned properly planted after three years of failure. We ask for the sky lights on the east side, which are causing the most distress to objectors, be removed.”

The latest application, submitted by UK National Ltd, was recommended for approval by planning officers ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

Chontell Buchanan, an agent who spoke in support of the application, said: “UK National Ltd are a nationwide company that specialise in providing high-quality property maintenance and facility management. As the company continues to grow, despite the recent pandemic, there is an increased need for additional office space which would be created by the internal mezzanine level.

“The proposal will allow for additional office space for administrative tasks only and would not result in significant alterations to the exterior of the building or an increase in the footprint of the building. The number of office staff will be approximately three for the majority of the time, increasing to approximately five infrequently. This would result in insignificant traffic movements.

“The applicant is aware of the objections raised by neighbours. In connection to the potential pollution, office uses are compatible with residential uses and this proposal will not result in excess noise or night disturbance.

“The mezzanine level will be located within the existing building only. Roof lights have been added already and we agree with the case officers’ conclusion they have no harm on neighbouring amenity.

“Regarding the remaining buildings and landscaping immediate action has taken place with a number of contractors to carry out the outstanding work to complete the site and alleviate the concerns raised. This has been done in cooperation and consistent communication with the local authority. It was previously delayed due to the pandemic.”

Committee members voted unanimously to approve the application.

Council leader Roger Lees, who is ward member for the area, said: “Numerous concerns have been raised over the condition of the existing site, however none of which seem to come from South Staffordshire residents. They have all come from Dudley residents, including their MP.

“After visiting the site I could see the points they raised have all been addressed. Furthermore there has been no objection from the highways team or environmental health, and the insertion of offices on a mezzanine level raises no conflict with the Local Plan policies which affect the visual amenity of the Green Belt.

“It is acknowledged there is still some work to be done on the site to conform to planning permission, to remove the existing buildings and the boundary planting of trees, but not enough to warrant refusal of the application. To ensure the landscaping is effective as possible a new condition has been added which includes the addition of some fast-growing plants.