Planning officers recommend green light for 109 home scheme

Now it will be up to councillors on whether the development gets the final green light.

The 4.5 hectares residential development is set to be accessed from Horner Avenue and Ward Close. If approved it would deliver 109 homes with 31 being classed as affordable.

The houses would be split into 97 two storey two, three and four bedroom houses along with two three storey apartment blocks each containing 6 apartments. The apartments would be an equal mix of both one and two bedrooms.

However there have been significant objections to the scheme and local ward councillor, Mike Wilcox, called in the application to the committee on the grounds that the access arrangements are unacceptable and the land had been earmarked for employment. Fradley Parish Council has also raised concerns about the scheme.

Despite these concerns planning officers have recommended that the plans be given the green light. In their report to councillors the development is both sustainable and appropriate for the location.

The report states: “The proposed erection of 109 dwellings is considered to present a sustainable and appropriate form of development within this location. Whilst the site is allocated for employment development, the allocation does not preclude other uses subject to clear criteria. In this case the access to the site could not support a range of employment uses. Land ownership issues prevent alternative access points coming forward.

“The principle of development is considered to be acceptable in that the application site lies in a sustainable location adjacent to the settlement boundary of Fradley and existing residential development.

“The highway impacts of the proposal have been fully addressed and the County Highways Authority and National Highways no longer raise any technical objections to the scheme. The proposals include provisions for off-site highway works to support the development.

“The overall design of the scheme has been amended and is considered to be acceptable, and the development would provide an acceptable level of amenity for both existing neighbouring occupiers and future residents with appropriate access to local facilities and sustainable transport modes”

If approved by councillor of the planning committee on Monday 13 May the development would contribute three allotments on site; £1,533,776.60 education contribution to fund both primary and secondary school places; a healthcare contribution of £70,849; along with smaller contributions to Cannock Chase, a travel for both residents and school.