Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man arrested after diesel siphoned from HGV in Staffordshire

By Thomas ParkesStaffordshirePublished:

A man has been arrested after diesel was siphoned from a HGV parked at a service station in Staffordshire.

Officers were called to Norton Canes Services at 2.25am on Thursday morning after receiving reports of the crime.

A 41-year-old man, of no-fixed-address, was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle. He remains in custody while inquiries continue, Staffordshire Police said.

It comes after a national increase in reported fuel crime, with more than 160 reports of bilking across garages being reported across the county since the start of March.

And other fuel crime is on the up in the wider West Midlands, with figures showing more than 1,000 drivers fled petrol station forecourts without paying over three months.

There were 1,150 reports to West Midlands Police between January and March this year but nobody was prosecuted. It comes as prices of fuel rose by record levels in recent weeks.

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News