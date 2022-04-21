Man arrested after diesel siphoned from HGV in Staffordshire

Officers were called to Norton Canes Services at 2.25am on Thursday morning after receiving reports of the crime.

A 41-year-old man, of no-fixed-address, was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle. He remains in custody while inquiries continue, Staffordshire Police said.

It comes after a national increase in reported fuel crime, with more than 160 reports of bilking across garages being reported across the county since the start of March.

And other fuel crime is on the up in the wider West Midlands, with figures showing more than 1,000 drivers fled petrol station forecourts without paying over three months.