Taking the lead to raise funds for the Senior Staffy Club

Zach, a 13-year-old Staffordshire Bull terrier, and owners Lance and Ronnie Smith are completing the total walking distance of the Three Peaks Challenge by talking a daily stroll around the perimeter of their local school, The Three Peaks Academy, in Tamworth, throughout the month of April.

They are raising money for the Senior Staffy Club, who took Zach into their care in January 2018.

"Prior to going into Senior Staffy Club's care, Zach had spent six years in kennels at another rescue centre as they struggled to rehome him," said Ronnie.

"Once with the Senior Staffy Club, Zach found a home with us in six months and hasn't looked back!

"In fact he is quite the celebrity these days and raises a lot of funds, through the selling of bandanas and other items."

The fundraising walks are a challenge for Zach, who suffers with severe osteoarthritis and elbow dysplasia.

"We are only able to do very short walks," Ronnie added. "But if we manage to do an extra loop everyday throughout April we will have walked an extra 5.5miles than the target!

"It's for a great cause. When the Senior Staffy Club they took Zach under their wing, his luck changed.

"He'd developed some bad habits which made it difficult for carers to walk him.

"But a behaviourist taught him how to be a good boy again and now he couldn't be happier!"

The fundraising is also taking place to help 'Big Man Brodie' – a mastiff cross dog who is currently being looked after by BSAS Canine Behaviour Rehabilitation Centre.

He is currently waiting for a sanctuary space and it costs about £450pm to keep him at BSAS.

Ronnie and Zach have raised more than £2,000 so far, after an initial £1,000 target.