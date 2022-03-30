Notification Settings

Five arrested over attempted theft at M6 services

By Lisa O'Brien

Five men have been arrested following reports of an attempted theft at Hilton Park Services on the M6.

A lorry driver discovered signs of forced entry into the rear of their vehicle at about 12.15am on Tuesday. Nothing was reported stolen.

Officers from Central Motorway Policing Group arrived at the scene within two minutes and conducted a search of the area.

An angle grinder and discs, torches, Stanley knives, a locking wheel nut, bolt cutters and gloves were found nearby.

Four men, aged 31, 33, 35 and 39, all from Leeds, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft.

A 43-year-old man, also from Leeds, was also arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle.

They have since been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 008 of March 29.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

