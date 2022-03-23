Gavin Williamson pays visit to Staffordshire school

Gavin Williamson meeting with the children's eco-committee

The MP, who was recently knighted, visited Lane Green First School in Bilbrook on March 12 and discussed how to help with the climate crisis with the school's eco-committee.

The children’s eco-committee has been set up to allow the students to investigate ways that society can reduce their carbon footprint and respond to climate change.

Prior to the visit, the children wrote and performed a video letter to Mr Williamson where they showcased their learning about how importance education is in tackling global warming.

The visit included a discussion with the eco-committee about their suggestions to help with the climate crisis and a chance for the MP to see the nursery at the school.

Mr Williamson also saw all the donations that the school had collected to help those in need in Ukraine.

Headteacher Tom Wright said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed their visit from Gavin Williamson and thrived on the opportunity to present their passion for making a positive impact on climate change.

"Gavin answered a range of questions on pressing issues relating to what future generations can do to support our planet, helping to give a voice to the young custodians of our community moving forward.”

Sir Gavin Williamson said: “It was terrific to visit Lane Green First School and see all the wonderful learning opportunities on offer for children there.

"It was truly inspiring to hear the students on the eco-committee talk so passionately about the environment and to brainstorm together creative ways to tackle one of the world’s biggest challenges.