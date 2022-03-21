Young people encouraged to consider career in tourism as part of English Tourism Week

Tourism is the fourth largest employer in Staffordshire, employing almost 32,000 people

Staffordshire County Council has moved to remind people that there are many opportunities within the sector in the area.

Taking place from today until March 27 the ‘You're Welcome’ campaign hopes to send the message that everyone looking to join the sector is welcome and those already working in tourism are ready and willing to welcome visitors back.

Philip White, deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for tourism at Staffordshire County Council said: "English Tourism Week is when the whole country celebrates the sector but it also gives us a great opportunity to get Staffordshire’s name on the national stage.

"We really do have a brilliant tourism offering here in Staffordshire, with something for everyone.

"We really are the country’s biggest and best playground.

"When working in tourism, you’re also likely to be surrounded by a fun, dynamic team.

"This is because hospitality employers tend to hire people who have great energy to ensure their customers are kept happy.

"With lots of different roles and areas of work, along with many local current job vacancies available, I’d definitely urge people to consider it as a career."

The county is home to two of the UK’s leading theme parks, Drayton Manor Park and the Alton Towers Resort.

It is also the only UK county to have a National Park, a National Forest and an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Historic houses and gardens also feature heavily in Staffordshire’s portfolio of visitor attractions, together with museums and visitor centres that tell the story of the county’s pottery industry, brewing industry and rich industrial heritage.

Philip added: "Our tourism businesses continue to do a great job, attracting more and more visitors to the county each year.

"We continue to work closely with businesses to help them bounce back so we can encourage more visitors to stay here for longer, spend more and return to the county.

"We’ve also just held the Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food awards, where we celebrated the best of our hospitality businesses.

"The winners will be going forward to the Visit England awards, where we’ll be hoping for national recognition."

A short video highlighting some of the county’s great locations and opportunities is also being released on Friday to celebrate the week on Enjoy Staffordshire website.