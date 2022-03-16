Rollercoaster accident pair getting married Couple injured in Alton Towers smile crash announce engagement

Leah Washington and Joe Pugh got engaged in Venice.

Leah Washington and Joe Pugh announced they were engaged on Instagram, with Miss Washington posting pictures showing her new ring during a trip to Venice.

She wrote: "So this happened yesterday I SAID YES."

Mr Pugh posted: "Venice 2022, the best city break so far made even better by getting a yes from Leah".

The pair, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, were both injured on The Smiler ride at the Staffordshire theme park in 2015.

Leah Washington and Joe Pugh are now engaged. Photo: @leahwashy

Miss Washington had to have her leg amputated and Mr Pugh also suffered serious leg injuries.

Alton Towers operator Merlin Attractions were fined £5 million after the crash for health and safety violations.

The court case heard how Miss Washington, then 17, and 19-year-old Vicky Balch could have bled to death from their injuries and each ended up losing a leg.

A total of 16 people were injured in the crash, which happened when the carriage they were in hit another empty one in an impact the court heard was like a 90pmh car crash.