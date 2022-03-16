Millions to be invested in Staffordshire’s roads to fix thousands more potholes

The money is on top of a £50 million proposed investment in major projects, maintenance and local improvements.

The investment, which has been agreed by Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet on Wednesday, will see around 9,000 more potholes fixed across the county, added to the 35,000 repairs carried out in a typical year.

On top of this, the money will also result in a further 9,000 repairs as a result of bad winter weather, plus drainage repairs and preventative surface dressing treatments.

The county council says there will also be significant investment on structural repairs to roads nearing the end of their life, especially those leading to and from major towns in the county.

David Williams, the council's cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Improving our highways is one of the top priorities for Staffordshire people, and good roads are vital for communities and businesses to thrive.

“Maintaining and improving Staffordshire’s 6,000km of highways is very challenging, especially in light of rising costs and increasing road usage.

"This proposed extra investment will help keep our roads in good condition, as well as funding major projects that will help the connectivity of our county.