Council plants tree to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Lisa O'Brien

South Staffordshire District Council joined civic leaders across the UK to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Chief Executive of the council Dave Heywood, council chairman Councillor Lin Hingley and chairman’s consort Ken Hingley
March 11 marked the 70th day of the 70th year of The Queen’s reign.

To celebrate the occasion, the National Association of Civic Officers (NACO) asked civic leaders across the nation to plant a tree in support of The Queen’s Green Canopy – with those taking part set to be included in a book being sent to The Queen for the Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.

Chairman of the council, Councillor Lin Hingley, broke the soil and planted a Rowan tree outside the new community hub based at Codsall.

Councillor Hingley said: “It was an honour and a privilege to be part of a nationwide event to mark this special day in the year of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“It was a lovely event and I look forward to joining the rest of the district in celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.”

She was joined by Councillor Geoff Sisley, Councillor Victoria Wilson, deputy leader of the council Councillor Rita Heseltine, chairman’s consort Ken Hingley, Councillor Len Bates, Councillor Terry Mason, and officers Ryan Taylor and Imre Tolgyesi.

The tree planting on Friday was the latest in a series for South Staffordshire District Council, which has planted 2,000 trees in Perton and Bilbrook in this year alone.

The authority also planted 1,500 trees in 2021 in Perton, Bilbrook and Great Wyrley.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

