Special festival set to be held at Perton library to mark British Science Week

Getting ready for a science fair, (left-right) Keith Elder, from Wild About Perton, County councillor Victoria Wilson, and onsite supervisor Tara Swpandrzyk, at Perton Library.

The event will run at Perton library, on Severn Drive, on March 19 from 10am to 3pm with a shows, exhibitions and talks being planned.

Medical Mavericks will be helping people explore how the body works, whilst people will also learn how to reduce their waste and carbon footprint.

Councillor Victoria Wilson, libraries chief at Staffordshire County Council, said: "This will be a fantastic event and it’s a great example of how libraries continue to bring communities together.

"The day promises a mix of real learning and fun for people of all ages, young and old. So whether it’s the sciences that float your boat, astronomy, wildlife or learning about the environment, there will be something for you."

Dr Phil Jemmett and his team of scientists from Warwick University will be running science experiments all day while Andrew Lound will be in full astronaut gear demonstrating a selection of meteorites.

The library astronomy group will also be on hand with a selection of telescopes and a display about local famous astronomer Lord Wrottesley. Staffordshire Police will be demonstrating the science of fingerprinting and people can meet archaeologists from the archaeology in Mind group, the RSPB, Staffordshire Wildlife Trust and the team from Forest of Mercia.

The event has been organised by Perton Library and Wild About Perton with funding from the Millennium Point Trust.

Community champion Keith Elder, chair of the group and who has been instrumental in organising the day's activities, said: "I’m delighted to be working with the library and partners to bring our first ever Perton Science Fair to the area.

"If you’re passionate about climate Change then There will be plenty for you on the day. You’ll learn about ways to protect nature, reduce waste, improve air quality and much more. You can also find out how community groups, schools and micro-businesses can apply for grant funding of up to £200 to deliver a local project.

"There will also be lots on many different aspects of science to learn and enjoy. So something for all the family."

Abbie Vlahakis, CEO of the Millennium Point Charitable Trust, added: "We are delighted to fund such an exciting project. It’s a pleasure to see all of the enthusiasm and passion the Staffordshire team poured into their application. The scene is set for a wonderful Science Fair brimming with activities guaranteed to engage and inspire young people to consider STEM subjects and careers."

A series of events can be booked in advance. Destination Space: One Big Journey, for ages four to seven, will be held at 10am. Fabulous Forces will be at 11.15am and Space Mission at 1pm, for ages eight to 11, with The Science of Sport for 11-year-olds and over at 2.15pm.

Zoolab shows are also free, but booking is required. There will be shows at 11am to 11.50am, 12pm to 12.50pm, 1pm to 1.50pm and 2pm to 2.50pm.