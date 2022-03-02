Fears that Stafford's Sandonia Cinema may be bulldozed after sale is completed

The Sandonia, Sandon Road

Campaigners successfully stopped the demolition of The Sandonia in Sandon Road in Stafford last year after a plan to build houses was withdrawn.

However, conservationist Neil Thomas contacted the Express & Star when he noticed machines had moved back on the site.

He said: “We cannot allow the Sandonia to be knocked down. I understand the area could do with redevelopment but we should keep the facade as it is part of our history.

“There are a lot of people who care about the Sandonia and Stafford’s heritage. We do not want to wake up one morning and it's disappeared.”

The Sandonia opened as a theatre in 1920 and was converted to a cinema three years later, although it continued to stage live shows.

It became a bingo hall in 1962, and was later used as a snooker hall before its closure about 20 years ago and has been abandoned ever since, prompting some local residents to brand it an “eyesore”.

The building was sold last month after being put on the market for £350,000.

Commercial property agents Millar Sandy announced last month they had helped sell the building.

The announcement on the company’s website said: “The sale of The Sandonia, Sandon Road, has now been completed.

“This imposing detached building with a barrel vaulted roof was originally constructed in 1920 as a theatre but then converted into a cinema and subsequently used as a bingo hall and, latterly, as a snooker club."