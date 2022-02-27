Nine people rushed to hospital after M6 minibus crash closes three lanes of motorway

M6 approaching Gailey

A minibus and a hatchback were involved in the incident at 8.53am on the M6 southbound between Junction 13 for Stafford South and 12 for Gailey.

Three of the four lanes were closed while police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene,

Staffordshire Fire Service tweeted: "Crews have attended an RTC on the M6 south between JN 13 Dunston to 12 Gailey.

"Incident involved 2 vehicles; 1 hatchback and 1 mini-bus. Fire Service gave first aid and made safe. Nine casualties conveyed to hosp via land ambulance."

By 11am two lanes were open open while the other two remained shut for recovery and clean-up.

National Highways later added: "Recovery and specialist clean up are on scene. There are 5.5 miles of slow moving traffic on approach causing 30 min delays above normal travel time."

Many Liverpool fans have been caught up in the tailbacks as they head to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

The crash comes a day after a highways worker was killed on the motorway further north between Junctions 14 and 15.

The worker died when hie stationary vehicle was hit by an Audi driver who was being pursued by police.

Staffordshire Police said officers were trying to stop the car which they believed had been "involved in an incident within the West Midlands area" when it crashed.