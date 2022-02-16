Cannock market-style shop opened by 18-year-old is thriving one year on

Joe Kilgallon opened the shop when he was just 18

Bag A Bargain, in Cannock, was opened by Joe Kilgallon when he was just 18 and has since captured the imagination of locals.

Joe, now 19, hosts live videos on Facebook every Thursday where he showcases his new stock and does weekly giveaways, resulting in him becoming something of a local celebrity.

Bag A Bargain's name was inspired by Joe's 12-year-old brother and stocks a range of popular products at cut prices.

Joe said: "The idea mainly came off the back of us doing market since I was 11.

"With lockdown they were shut for month.

"We came up with the idea and thought ‘hang on a sec, why don’t we open a shop’.

Joe Kilgallon inside his shop

"It is definitely different running a shop instead of a market.

"We have our own community at the shop, it is great to see the same faces.

"We have quite a large following on Facebook, everyone is supporting.

"I think when we first opened last year, it being post-Covid helped us take off.

Joe says the aim of the shop, which can be found on Grove Business Park, North Street, in Bridgtown, is to help people save money, and he prides himself on the customer service provided.

He added: "With inflation, prices are going stupid, so we are buying in volume to keep prices down.

"We will be expanding soon and doubling in size in the next month and hopefully we will keep growing.

"I urge everyone to come down, save money and check the videos."