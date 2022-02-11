Primary children learn about mental health through colours, clothes and music

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 09/02/22.'Wear What Makes You Happy Day' at Landywood Primary School, Great Wyrley, as part on Children's Mental Health Week. Pictured are pupils enjoying the day. ONLY FIRST NAMES WERE PROVIDED FOR SOME OF THE CHILDREN..

Landywood Primary School, Great Wyrley, held a series of events to help children understand the importance of their emotional health and wellbeing.

Staff and children, aged between four and 11-years-old, discussed how colours can affect moods, how music can cheer people up and researching famous people who have successfully dealt with mental health challenges.

The school’s Pupil Wellbeing lead, Abbie Simms, said: "Ensuring our pupil’s emotional health and wellbeing is more important than ever as we continue to navigate the effects of the global pandemic.

"Looking after our children’s mental health is a fundamental part of our culture at Landywood which includes weekly visits from our Life Coach, Nicki Hamilton."

She added: "Having focus weeks such as this gives us a great opportunity to develop children’s understanding of mental health and wellbeing and add new strategies to dealing with challenging feelings and experiences.

"The messages from our ‘express yourself day’ have really resonated with our children and it’s great to see so many pupils wearing their ‘happy outfits’ in school and having conversations with their peers about what makes them unique."