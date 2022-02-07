Thousands of households set to be left in cold over tax rebate

Heating bills are rising sharply

Figures released by the party from official council tax data show that families like in council bands E-F will not receive support being offered by the Government to help with rising energy bills.

It said that 51,450 households are in bands E and F, so would not receive a council tax rebate promised to those in bands A-D.

The party has said it has set out a "cost of living rescue plan" that would save struggling families in Staffordshire nearly £1,000 each this year.

This would include doubling and expanding the Warm Home Discount, scrapping the planned National Insurance tax hike and ensuring low-income families can access cheaper broadband deals.

Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Spokesperson for Stone, Alec Sandiford said: "Thousands of families across Staffordshire are facing skyrocketing energy bills and have been left out in the cold by the Conservatives.

"This plan is a betrayal of the squeezed middle, who face a triple whammy of rising mortgage costs, soaring energy bills and unfair tax hikes.

"This could be the final straw for households who are drowning in endless increases to their monthly bills.

"The Liberal Democrats' rescue plan would save struggling families up to £1,000 this year.