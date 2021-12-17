Passing out ceremony for Staffordshire's new firefighter recruits

The Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, aged 21 to 53, started a challenging 15-week training course at the start of the autumn.

They were poised to be rewarded with certificates for their hard work in a special Covid-safe ceremony on Fridayat the headquarters, in Pirehill, Stone.

Training officers will also be on hand to announce the most outstanding recruit and make further special awards.

The course included how to use hose reels, breathing apparatus, pumps and ladders as well as how to conduct a water rescue, carry out searches, work at heights, conduct manual handling, deal with hazardous materials and recover from trauma.

Youngest recruit, Ben Kelly, 21, who has recently completed a degree in fire and rescue at the University of Wolverhampton, said it had been a dream come true.

“I’ve always wanted to be a fire fighter, and when I saw there was an opportunity to join, I jumped at the chance.

“I’ve never been particularly good at DIY or anything like that, so getting hands-on experience has been a real wake up call,” he said.

During his training he has learned more about the organisation, polished his boots, kept the kit clean and been “shattered every night,” he said.

“When you’re actually here, out on a water rescue or at a collision, you realise how tough it can be at times, but I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

Brigade trainer Jon Ashby said: “The skills that the recruits will have gained during this intense period of training will stay with them not only during their time as a fire fighter, but as individuals out in the communities we serve – helping people protect themselves and their families from the dangers of fire.

“The recruits have done exceptionally well during a period of uncertainty throughout the pandemic, and have excelled in the practical and theoretical elements of their course.

“I hope they are able to take the time, during the ceremony, to reflect on their achievements and look forward to their future in the fire service."