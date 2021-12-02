Number of speed watch groups to double as police crack down on dangerous driving

Staffordshire PFCC Ben Adams

Police, fire and crime commissioner Ben Adams has recently taken on an additional role as head of the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership.

He called on more people to volunteer to support their local Community Speed Watch scheme, and said he’s now asking officers from Staffordshire Police to work alongside volunteer groups to ticket motorists who are caught breaking the rules.

He also wants to double the number of volunteer speed watch groups from 70 to around 140.

Mr Adams said there will be investment in new software to help coordinate when and where the groups operate.

He also said he wanted to see more speed cameras across Staffordshire and to bring some that are out of service back into use.

It’s thought that only around three quarters of the existing network of speed cameras is operational.

Mr Adams said: “It’s not about more tickets necessarily, it’s about changing people’s behaviour – and where possible educating.”

He didn’t reveal the location of the cameras he was hoping to bring back online, but said they were situated on some of the county’s most dangerous roads.