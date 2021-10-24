Motorcyclist killed in crash with car on Staffordshire border

Emergency services at the scene of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Eccleshall Road, Forton. Photo: Simon Tebb

The 72-year-old was riding a blue Honda motorbike when he collided with a black Mercedes shortly after 3pm on the A519 Eccleshall Road, at the junction with Meretown Lane in Forton, near Newport.

Officers from the Staffordshire & West Midlands Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, supported by West Mercia Police, attended the scene near The Swan at Forton inn, along with the air ambulance, paramedics and a fire crew from Newport.

Inspector Steven Wilde from Staffordshire Police said: "Despite the best efforts of the medical teams, the motorcycle rider, a 72-year-old male from the Newport area died at the scene."

Eccleshall Road was closed on Saturday while the emergency services remained at the scene.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or either vehicle beforehand, as well as anyone with dashcam footage.