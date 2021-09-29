Vacancies across local councils in South Staffordshire and Cannock

There are currently several vacancies across the South Staffordshire and Cannock districts – along with parish council vacancies.

Here’s a run down of the vacancies at South Staffordshire District Council:

South Staffordshire District council – Wombourne South East Ward

There is currently a vacancy on South Staffordshire District Council in the Wombourne South East Ward, following the death of Councillor Reginald Williams on August 5.

If an election is contested, a poll will take place on October 28 between the hours of 7am and 10pm. Anyone wishing to stand must submit their nomination papers (by appointment) to the returning officer by the deadline of 4pm on Friday 1st October 2021.

An appointment can be made by phoning 07966 255 536 or by e-mailing elections@sstaffs.gov.uk.

The Returning Officer’s address is: Electoral Services, South Staffordshire District Council, Council Offices, Codsall, WV8 1PX.

South Staffordshire District council – Kinver Ward

There is currently a vacancy on South Staffordshire District Council in the Kinver Ward, following the death of Councillor Brian Edwards on August 13.

If an election is contested, a poll will take place on October 28 between the hours of 7am and 10pm.

Anyone wishing to stand must submit their nomination papers (by appointment) to the returning officer by the deadline of 4pm on Friday 1st October 2021. An appointment can be made by phoning 07966 255 536 or by e-mailing elections@sstaffs.gov.uk.

The Returning Officer’s address is: Electoral Services, South Staffordshire District Council, Council Offices, Codsall, WV8 1PX.

Trysull and Seisdon Parish Council (two)

There are two vacancies on Trysull and Seisdon Parish Council, following the resignations of Councillor Julie Evans and Councillor Harriet Warrilow.

Under the local election rules for England and Wales, if ten or more registered voters in the parish request an election, then there will be a ballot held to fill the vacancies.

Requests must be received by the returning officer by September 30.

If an election is not called, the parish council must co-opt a person to fill each vacancy as soon as practicable.

The Returning Officer’s address is: Electoral Services, South Staffordshire District Council, Council Offices, Codsall, WV8 1PX.

Anyone wanting further guidance can call 01902 696 121.

Essington Parish Council (two)

There are two vacancies on Essington Parish Council, following the resignations of Councillor Julie Cornfield on September 14 and Councillor David Lester on August 23.

Under the local election rules for England and Wales, if 10 or more registered voters in the parish request an election, then there will be a ballot held to fill the vacancies.

Requests must be received by the returning officer by October 8.

If an election is not called, the parish council must co-opt a person to fill each vacancy as soon as practicable.

The Returning Officer’s address is: Electoral Services, South Staffordshire District Council, Council Offices, Codsall, WV8 1PX.

Anyone wanting further guidance can call 01902 696 121.

Kinver Parish Council (one)

There is one vacancy on Kinver Parish Council, following the death of Councillor Brian Edwards on August 13.

Under the local election rules for England and Wales, if ten or more registered voters in the parish request an election, then there will be a ballot held to fill the vacancy.

Requests must be received by the returning officer by October 8.

If an election is not called, the parish council must co-opt a person to fill the vacancy as soon as practicable.

The Returning Officer’s address is: Electoral Services, South Staffordshire District Council, Council Offices, Codsall, WV8 1PX.