Great Wyrley school pupils learn about the benefits of sport

Pictured are pupils Lily Thomas, aged 6, Alice Ford, aged 11, Alfie Kirk, aged 7 and Malachi Shawa, aged 8, with sports coach James Sellman and PE Co-ordinator Holly Dillon. WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 08/07/21 .The children and staff at Landywood Primary School in Great Wyrley have taken part in a weeklong celebration of sport and wellbeing, culminating in trophy presentations..Pictured are pupils Lily Thomas, aged 6, Alice Ford, aged 11, Alfie Kirk, aged 7 and Malachi Shawa, aged 8..

Landywood Primary School inGreat Wyrley organised an action-packed programme of sporting activities and competition for pupils together with teaching on nutrition and healthy lifestyles and wellbeing and mindfulness sessions.

School competitions were held in multi-skills, football, rounders and cricket with the winners awarded points towards their house teams.

An obstacle course was also put together taking advantage of the schools’ outdoor forest school and there was also cooking workshops, a fitness bootcamp and yoga.

All pupils who attend the school, from age three to 11 participated.

Landywood Primary School teacher James Sellman said its children work towards a character education agenda called Respect, which stands for Resilience, Empathy, Self-Awareness, Excellence, Communication and Teamwork.

“We have been concentrating on helping pupils recover from the effects of the Covid pandemic by focusing on boosting their self-confidence and resilience and this weeklong sports festival is just a part of their recovery curriculum,” said Mr Sellman.

“Team sports have long been known to boost children’s self-esteem and aid mental health and there has never been a time when this has been so important in the lives of our young people.

“The children and staff have had a fantastic week, with all of the activities being carefully designed to make sure all the children could participate and excel."

Year six pupils Alfie, Poppy and Emma said: “Sports Week has been a wonderful opportunity to boost our self-confidence, teamwork skills and resilience.