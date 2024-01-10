Express & Star
Shifnal mum gets 'surprise for Christmas' after premature birth alone at home

A Shifnal woman gave birth in her front room after her baby daughter came three weeks early just before Christmas.

By Richard Williams
Published
Donna Jackson with 'Christmas surprise' Maya

Donna Jackson, of Orchard Road, was already a mother of three when baby Maya Jackson was born on Friday, December 22.

However the 40-year-old cleaner said she didn't realise she was in labour when her daughter decided to come three weeks premature.

Donna said: "My eldest son was at his girlfriend's and my two younger ones were at my mum's so I was at home in bed alone.

"I woke up with slight pains at around 4.45am in the morning. I didn't realise I was in labour. It wasn't that painful and I was waiting for all the signs but they didn't come."

