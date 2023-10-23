Crowd braves the rain to support auction of Scotty's Donkeys' remaining equipment

Tony Scott and one of his beloved donkeys before the "heartache" closure

Scotty’s Donkeys & Animal Park had been based at Apley Estate near Shifnal for 10 years but had to close its doors for the last time on September 3.

The animal sanctuary was set up by Tony 'Scotty' Scott and his daughter-in-law Gemma Mytton-Scott a decade ago. They said the decision to close had caused "heartache".

A sale of equipment used in the animal park went under the hammer on the former donkey sanctuary site on Friday just as Storm Babet was lashing Shropshire.

But Halls Livestock and Machinery Sales, which arranged the auction, said a large crowd braved the rain to come and support Scotty’s Donkeys & Animal Park’s at the dispersal auction on Friday.

Tony 'Scotty' Scott and his daughter-in-law Gemma Mytton-Scott with Teddy

Machinery that went under the hammer included tractors, a pick-up truck, feed and fencing for the livestock, and even the former activity centre office building.

The top price paid for equipment was £15,000, which was for a 2013 Zetor Major 80 4WD tractor complete with front loader and pallet tines.

Halls senior auctioneer Jonny Dymond said there was no shortage of bidders for the diverse lots on offer.

“Fortunately, the rain did ease for the start of the sale and it went ahead as planned despite the weather,” he said. “It was very well supported by hardy salegoers who turned out in very harsh conditions. The last of our staff arrived at the sale site just before a section of the M54 was closed.

“Everything was well bid for and Tony, who was nervous beforehand about the possible impact of the flood, was pleased with the result and that so many people had made the effort to support the sale.

“It was sad to see the attraction close, as we had played a part in the farming journey of Scotty’s which purchased calves from Shrewsbury Auction Centre over the years. We wish Tony well for the future.”

Scotty’s Donkeys & Animal Park also confirmed that all the animals at the sanctuary have now "gone to new homes".