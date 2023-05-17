Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Section of the M54 closed following two-car collision

ShifnalPublished: Comments

There was an incident on the M54 which caused the carriageway to be closed on Wednesday morning.

An image of emergency services on the scene courtesy of Craig Jackson.
An image of emergency services on the scene courtesy of Craig Jackson.

According to Craig Jackson of Shropshire Fire and Rescue, the road was closed between Junctions 3-4 "just before Junction 4."

As of 5.24am crews were still working to clear the carriageway but it was due to "open shortly".

The incident in question was a collision involving two cars, according to Fire Control.

At 5.01am, the fire service received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Shifnal.

Three fire appliances, including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Albrighton, Telford Central and Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance.

When they arrived they discovered no one was trapped.

The stop message was received at 5.26am, but at that time debris was still on the motorway.

Shifnal
Shropshire
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News