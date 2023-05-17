Section of the M54 closed following two-car collision

An image of emergency services on the scene courtesy of Craig Jackson.

According to Craig Jackson of Shropshire Fire and Rescue, the road was closed between Junctions 3-4 "just before Junction 4."

As of 5.24am crews were still working to clear the carriageway but it was due to "open shortly".

The incident in question was a collision involving two cars, according to Fire Control.

At 5.01am, the fire service received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Shifnal.

Three fire appliances, including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Albrighton, Telford Central and Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance.

When they arrived they discovered no one was trapped.