'Unique and last of its kind' watermill set to turn again after four years

Daniels Mill, in Knowle Sands, is home to the largest working waterwheel powering a corn mill in the country.

However, the historic waterwheel hasn't turned for four years after it became damaged and jammed during a series of floods in 2020.

The historic corn mill is thought to be around 500 years old and was in the same family for more than 250 years before a charitable trust took over in 2008.

A £1.5million restoration project has been underway at Daniels Mill, which opens to the public each summer, but the 38ft cast iron wheel at the tourist attraction hasn't turned under water power for four years.

The Mill had previously hoped to get the wheel turning for the King's Coronation last year but the restoration work was more detailed than expected.

However, on Saturday, which is National Mills Day, the water is set to begin turning again under water power for the first time in four years.

Chairman of the trust that has been restoring the waterwheel, David Hollyhead, said: "This weekend represents an important milestone at Daniels Mill, when the unique and last of its kind waterwheel again turns under water power.

"The wheel was damaged as part of serious flooding back in February 2020 and the insurance company declined to cover it.

"The trustees have worked hard to ensure its preservation and worked with local businesses and individuals to stabilise, jack up and repair the wheel and water courses and wheel pit to enable the wheel to turn again after four years of being jammed in the partially collapsed wheel pit with flood debris."

There has been a watermill on site since the 1500s and finally finished commercial work when miller Henry Thomasson died in 1957.

The wheel was second-hand when it was installed and was was rebuilt in the 1850s following the building of the viaduct over the pools and financial injection from the railway company.

He said the wheel is now unique, being the largest of any water corn mill in the UK, although they were once a locally common site.

Mr Hollyhead added: "With the wheel again operable flour will be available for sale and mill open for visitors with tea room starting at national mills weekend."

Daniels Mill is open until October every weekend between 10am to 4pm as well as on bank holiday Mondays.