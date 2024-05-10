Six-year-old Jacob is helping the homeless one crisp packet at a time

Jacob Aguayo was inspired to help the homeless after a trip to the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, earlier this year.

The centre launched an appeal for crisp packets in 2022 and began handing out kits where the plastic packets can be turned into survival blankets to help homeless people stay warm. They are also being sent to help people in Ukraine.

The nationwide Crisp Packet Project was launched to address the problem of flimsy sleeping bags for homeless people.