Priceless Aston Martin restored in Bridgnorth goes back in time

The Aston Martin Bulldog was a prototype car that was built by the iconic car brand in 1979.

The vehicle never went into full production and despite being touted as the company's first 200mph supercar, it never achieved its top speed – until last year.

Following an an 18-month period involving 7,000 hours of restoration, and hundreds of hours carried out on testing and adjustment by Classic Motor Cars Ltd (CMC) in Bridgnorth, the car finally hit he 200mph mark at a former NATO airbase in Campbeltown, Scotland, in June year.

Now the Aston Martin Bulldog has gone back to Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire to re-create a television programme that was shot more than 40 years ago.

In 1979, Thames Television’s Tony Bastable travelled to the famous estate in Bedfordshire to discuss the revolutionary car with its designer, William Towns.

On May 1, ITV Anglia recreated the interview by talking to William Town's widow, Lizzie Carris, and Bulldog Project Director Richard Gauntlett – who is the son of the late Victor Gauntlett – the former boss of Aston Martin largely attributed as the person who revived the car company's fortunes in the 1980s.

The car was once again featured driving around the estate's iconic Cedar tree. Two other Towns cars which also featured in the original programme have been restored by CMC.

A spokesperson for CMC in Bridgnorth said: "This week some 44 years later we were delighted to be part of the team to bring it back to Woburn.

"A film Crew from the USA, The Editor of Octane Magazine and Anglia TV were all there to capture the wonderful moments.

"Second time around it was even better."

The car is now set to return to the United States in August to take part in the illustrious Pebble Beach Concours.