Town's teddy bear's picnic returns

Bridgnorth Town Council has been putting on their Teddy Bear's Picnic after the event was started by a former mayor severla years ago.

Last year more than 100 children and people of all ages attended, bringing with them their favourite cuddly toys.

There was a Best Dressed Teddy Bear competition, as well as a bouncy castle, face painting, puppet shows and of course, picnic baskets full of refreshments.

The town council has now confirmed that the 2024 Teddy Bear's Picnic is set to take place on Thursday, July 25 between 11am and 2pm at the Castle Grounds.

The town council has said any stallholders interested in booking a stall for the event should fill in the application on the council's Facebook page: facebook.com/events/773348964826921